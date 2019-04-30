|
Kenneth Murphy 1922 - 2019
Farmersville, IL—Kenneth Murphy, 96 of Farmersville, IL died April 29, 2019 at Regency Nursing Home in Springfield.
Kenneth was born at home on a farm south of Harvel, IL. He was the only child of William and Kathryn (Langen) Murphy. He was preceded in death by his parents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was a graduate of Lone Elm School and Harvel High School. As a young man, he frequently sang solos at community gatherings and weddings.
He married Mildred Weitekamp in 1942 and they later divorced. He later married Luceile Dix.
He was a veteran of World War II serving as crew chief on B24 bombers. After his discharge, he farmed in the Harvel and Farmersville area.
Kenneth was a member of Montgomery Farm Bureau, served on Horse Creek drainage district for over 40 years. He owned Murphy Trucking hauling cattle and hogs over a large part of the United States. He had a construction business farm drainage, land clearing and pond creation. He loved to feed cattle and was proud that his 3 sons were farming the family farms. He enjoyed traveling and fondly spoke of his trip to Alaska in 1973 in bumper hitch camper. One of his hobbies was restoring antique tractors and going to antique tractor shows. In his younger days, he enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and trap shooting. He enjoyed watching the Chicago Bulls and St. Louis Cardinals on TV.
He is survived by his sons, William D. (Marilyn), Edward F. (Diane) and Donald J. (Diane) and daughter, Karen Manson (Wayne); 10 grandchildren, Dana and Lisa Murphy, Chrissy House, Courtney Murphy, Carla Mudd, Kendra Pirk, Jonathan Manson, Katie Cervi, Kevin Murphy and Lauren Crocks; 9 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5pm till 7pm, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church E.L.C.A, Farmersville. Additional visitation will be from 9am till time of services at 10am, Friday at the church. Burial will be in Morrisonville Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Farmersville Fire Department or Farmersville-Waggoner Ambulance.
Bramley Funeral Home, Divernon is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.bramleyfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 1 to May 2, 2019