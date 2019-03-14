|
Kenneth R. Cole Sr. 1924 - 2019
Sumter, SC—Kenneth R. Cole, Sr., (Raymond to many who knew him) passed away March 8, 2019, in Sumter, SC, following a sudden illness. He was born October 10, 1924 to George Wayne & Catherine Lucille Cole in Springfield, IL. Kenneth married Mary A. Atteberry, September 20, 1946, in Springfield, IL.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary A.; daughter, Rebecca Chandler; son, Candlish Cole, James Hunt, (son in law); brothers, Richard "Glenn", Rial "Pete" and Elmer "Dick"; sisters, Louise Cleaver, Betty Carnduff and JoAnn Williams. He is survived by one sister, Dolores M. Hamende and six children.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, 57 Country Place, Springfield, IL 62703.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 17th, 1:30 - 4:00 p.m. at Knight of Columbus Hall, 2200 S Meadowbrook Road, Springfield, IL 62704. Inurnment will be held June 15, 2019 at Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello, Idaho. The full obituary can be found at www.downardfuneralhome.com
