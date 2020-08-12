1/1
Kenneth R. Underwood
1937 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Kenneth R. Underwood, 83, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born August 6, 1937, to Robert S. and Ethelene (Wood) Underwood, Sr. He married Mary K. Becker on August 28, 1960 in Springfield. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Underwood, Jr.
Ken was a US Air Force veteran. He worked as a mail clerk at Illinois EPA for 26 years, retiring in 2012. He also was a pharmacy tech for Watt Bros. Pharmacy on North Grand. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He loved God, family and country and enjoyed science fiction.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters, Karen D. (Thomas) Janssen and Sandra K. Underwood; and grandchildren, Henry, Benjamin and Emily Janssen.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Springfield with Pastor Greg Busboom officiating. Burial will follow in Joe Brunk Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated for: Springfield Fire Station #8, St. John's Lutheran Church, Springfield or Grace Lutheran Food Pantry.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
St. John’s Lutheran Church
AUG
14
Service
02:00 PM
St. John’s Lutheran Church
