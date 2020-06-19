Kenneth Ray Kitchen
1953 - 2020
Kenneth Ray Kitchen 1953 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Kenneth Ray Kitchen, 67 of Springfield, died at 2:25 pm, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born February 3, 1953 in Springfield, IL to Lester E. and Mary Margaret (Allison) Kitchen.
Survivors include one sister Anita Kitchen of Springfield; one half-sister, Maxine Rogers of Mechanicsburg; two brothers, Thomas (Peggy) Kitchen and Gary (Diane) Kitchen both of Springfield and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two half-brothers, Charles Kitchen and Clarence "Sonny" Yard.
Kenneth was a United States Navy veteran. He was retired and had formerly worked as a Building Maintenance Manager at the Ridgely Building.
He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed bowling; he even bowled a couple of "300" games.
Services will be private, family only. Burial will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.
