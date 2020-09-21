Rev. Dr. Kenneth Swanberg 1930 - 2020
Moline, IL—The Rev. Dr. Kenneth (Ken) H. Swanberg, 90, of Moline, passed away, Friday, September 18, 2020, at New Perspective, Silvis.
The family would like to thank the staff of New Perspective and Compassus Hospice nurses for their compassionate care.
Private family services will be held due to Covid. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, September 21, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Burial will be on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Moline Memorial Park, open for the public with the family's arrival between 11:30-12:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago (1100 E 55th St, Chicago, IL, 60615) (LSTC).
Kenneth Swanberg was born on July 13, 1930 in Jamestown, NY, the son of P. Herman and Esther L. (Fagerlund) Swanberg. He graduated from Jamestown High School in 1948. He earned a B.A. from Upsala College in 1952. Ken married Josephine Hattie Carter on March 28, 1953, in Jamestown, NY. Ken received an M.S.degree in 1972, Doctor of Ministry in 1977 from LSTC.
Ken graduated from Augustana Theological Seminary in May 1956 and later ordained. He was a Seminary Pastor at Messiah Lutheran in Assiniboia, Sask, Canada. Parishes he served included, Calvary Lutheran Church, Moline, and Zion Lutheran Church, N. Henderson, IL and several others.
He loved watching the Cubs, Bears, and Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed camping, picnics, and was an avid chess player.
Survivors include his children, Jennifer Swanberg, Moline, Jeffrey (Michele) Swanberg, Springfield, Kenneth Erik (Debbie) Swanberg, Moline, Timothy Swanberg, DeKalb; 14 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, 2 infant brothers and 1 nephew.
