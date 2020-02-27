|
Kenneth Wayne Burton 1948 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Kenneth Wayne Burton, 71 died peacefully in his home. He is survived by his brother William Alan Burton (Sequel, CA) and his Sister Glenda R. Burton, he has 3 nieces and several great nieces and nephews.
SPC Burton served in the United States Army serving in Vietnam and retired from the Illinois National Guard.
SPC Burton received the national defense Medal and several other Army achievement medals during his service.
he drove for Owens & Minor for 14 years delivering hospital supplies to all hospitals in central IL.
Kenny enjoyed bowling and bowled at King Pin lanes for several years and was an avid CUBS fan.
Kenny will be cremated and burial will be a later date.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020