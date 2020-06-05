Kenneth "Kenny" Young 1951 - 2020
Riverton, IL—Kenneth (Kenny) Young, age 68, of Riverton, died at his residence on Thursday, June 4, 2020 with his family by his side.
Kenny was born in Carrollton, IL to Harold Young and Barbara Rathgeber Young on October 15, 1951. He married Penny Buecker Young of Riverton on September 17, 2002 in Lincoln, IL.
Kenny graduated from Greenfield High School in 1969. He began working in the harness racing industry immediately following high school graduation. Kenny trained and raced standardbreds at county fairs, Illinois State Fair, racetracks in Chicago, as well as the Red Mile in Lexington, KY. Following his career in harness racing, Kenny opened Movie Time Video, which he owned for over 20 years. He retired from the video store business and worked at Midwest Office Supply for over 10 years. Kenny loved working out in the mornings at Fit Club and golfing with his friends several times a week at the Rail Golf Course. He enjoyed camping, watching Cardinals baseball games, attending his grandsons' events, and following harness racing.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Barbara Young; and a stepson, Christopher Welch.
He is survived by his wife, Penny Young of Riverton; daughter, Krista (Grant) Holloway of Chatham; stepdaughter, Elisabeth (Caleb) Hoover of Fort Collins, Colorado; two grandsons, Tucker and Kooper Johnson; one step grandson, Kellan Holloway; his sister, Karen (Andy) Daum of Rockbridge, IL; two nieces, Jennifer (Nate) Hodgerson and Julie Daum; one uncle, Fred (Brenda) Rathgeber; and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 10 guests at one time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Home Hospice Sharing Wishes Foundation, 701 N. 1st St., Springfield, IL 62718 or a charity of the donor's choice.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.