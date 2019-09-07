|
|
Kent Allan Danner 1937 - 2019
Riverton, IL—Kent Allan Danner, 82, of Riverton, passed away at 1:20 pm, Friday, September 6, 2019 at his home. He was born on August 15, 1937 in Summum, IL to Ross and Kathryn Danner. He married Margarett "Carol" Luke on July 17, 1959.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Carol; two daughters, Lori Lynn (Bob) Cox and Jill Carol (David) Harris, both of Springfield; four grandchildren: Whitney Cox, Jordan (Tess Olson) Cox, Caleb Harris and Adam (Kim Moore), Harris, two great-granddaughters, Ellie and Avery Cox; one brother, Kerry (Bonnie) Danner of Trivoli, IL; one brother-in-law, James Gille of Springfield and a nephew, K.R. Danner of Summum, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Kent was a member of Riverton Christian Church. He retired from the State of Illinois in 2000.
Visitation:10 – 11 am, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service:11:00 am, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Nick Sutton officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family would like to thank HSHS St. John's Home Hospice for the wonderful care shown to Kent. Memorial contributions may be given to HSHS St. John's Home Hospice.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019