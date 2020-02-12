|
|
Kevin James McDowell 1978 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Kevin James McDowell 41, departed this life on Friday February 7,2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Kevin was born in Monroe Louisiana, the son of Larry James and Helen McDowell.
Funeral Services Saturday February 15, 2020
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel
1520 East Washington Street
Springfield,IL 62703
Visitation: 9:30am-10:30am
Service:10:30am-11:30am
Elder Elias Walton Officiating
Interment
Oak Hill Cemetery
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington, Springfield,IL 62703
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020