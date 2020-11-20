1/1
Kevin L. Jackson
1961 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Kevin L. Jackson, of Springfield, passed away on November 7, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
Kevin was born in Springfield, IL on July 31, 1961.
He was preceded in death by his parents, "Jack" and Helen Jackson; sister, Wendy Ottersburg; and two brothers Jeff Jackson and Jay Jackson.
He is survived by three nieces; Jodi (Ottersburg) Alexander, Jayme (Ottersburg) Rose, and Ashley (Jackson) Jones, sister-in-law, Mary Lou Jackson, three great nieces and two great nephews.
Kevin was an avid sports fan; he loved going to the Illini basketball games and watching basketball and football on TV with his friends. He was also quite a movie buff; he owned one of the first video rental stores in Springfield, The Video Biz. He was a salesman for many years and was currently employed at Penny's Place Gaming Parlor. Kevin enjoyed the ocean, relaxing on a beach, and spending time four-wheeling in his Jeep.
One of Kevin's greatest traits was his sense of humor; he loved telling stories and making people laugh. He treated his friends like family and always put others first.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
