Kevin M. Blaskie 1965 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Kevin M. Blaskie, 53, of Springfield, died at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Memorial Hospice at Heritage Health.

Kevin was born on October 19, 1965 in Springfield, the son of Albert J. and N. Jeanne (Blare) Blaskie.

Kevin was a Lanphier High School graduate and earned a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from UIS. He enjoyed horse-racing, gaming, all things computer, and most of all, spending time with his friends and family. Kevin was employed with the Secretary of State Information Technology department as a Database Administrator.

He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents.

He is survived by his mother, N. Jeanne Blaskie; siblings, Marcus (wife, Susan) Blaskie of Sullivan, MO, Jeffrey (wife, Clarice) Blaskie of Richardson, TX, Debra Henning of Torrance, CA, and Karen Blaskie of Springfield; nieces and nephews, Sarah (husband, Matthew) Scheffer of Madison, WI, Katharine (husband, David) Wideman of St. Clair, MO, Jacob Blaskie of Bellevue, WA, David and Erin Henning of Torrance, CA, Isaac (wife, Jonelle) Blaskie of Lubbock, TX, Rachel (husband, Neo) Hambey of San Antonio, TX, and Isaiah Blaskie of Richardson, TX; and great-nephews, William and George Scheffer of Madison, WI.

Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.

Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 142, Dept. 1000, Memphis, TN 38148 or the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.

Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 21 to June 22, 2019