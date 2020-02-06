|
Kevin R. Lehmann 1951 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Kevin R. Lehmann, 68, a lifelong resident of Springfield, passed away at 5:15 pm Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
Kevin was born September 19, 1951 the son of Keith and Mary Elizabeth (Summers) Lehmann. They preceded him in death.
Kevin married Gail Robinson, in Springfield in 1988 and she survives. Also surviving are his step-daughters; Dr. Janell (husband Matthew) Wozniak of Ft. Collins, CO and Anne Pease of Lake Zurich, IL. He has four grandchildren, Nate and Alex Wozniak and Elle and Ryan Pease. Also surviving are three sisters and a brother.
Kevin worked at the State of Illinois Board of Education and then became the owner and operator of Mid-Illinois Caliper. He retired in 2010.
He was a member of the Springfield Jaycee's and an avid sports fan. He was a supporter of the Illini and could often be found in the stands of both Springfield High School and Sacred Heart Griffin basketball and football games.
Cremation rites will be accorded by the Bisch Crematory.
Services will be private.
Those who wish may direct memorial contributions to the Friends of Sangamon County Animal Control 2100 Shale St. Springfield, IL 62703
Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhome.com where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.
Arrangements are in the care of Bisch Funeral Home West. 217-544-5424.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020