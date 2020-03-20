|
|
Kevin Vaughn Burdell 1974 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Kevin Vaughn Burdell, 45, of Springfield, passed away on Sun., March 15, 2020 at 9:51 p.m. He was born on Aug. 4, 1974, a son of Mark Alan and Linda Kay (Smith) Burdell. Kevin graduated from Hillsboro High School with the Class of 1992. He went on to SIU-Edwardsville and Robert Morris College in Springfield, obtaining an Associate's Degree. Kevin was a Salesman with Rush Truck Center in Springfield for 23 years. He married Stephanie Diane Weiss on July 24, 1999 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Litchfield. She survives.
In addition to his wife, Stephanie, he is survived by: His parents, Mark (Kay) Burdell of Litchfield; Mother & Father-in-law, Richard (Pam) Weiss of Litchfield; Daughter, Hannah Burdell (fiancé, Kyle Torry) of Chatham; 2 brothers, David (Tara) Burdell of Chatham; Joshua (Aimee) Burdell of Litchfield; Sister, Shannon (Charles) Diveley of Litchfield; Several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services for Kevin will be announced at a later date.
For more information, to light a candle, or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.plummerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020