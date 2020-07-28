1/2
Kiana L. Goossen
1978 - 2020
Riverton, IL—Kiana L. Goossen, 42, of Riverton, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home. She was born May 22, 1978, in Omaha, NE. She married Joshua W. Goossen September 9, 2010 and he survives.
Also surviving are six children, Shailyn Holbert of Riverton, Mollie, Sicily and Katie Goossen all of Omaha, NE, and Tyler and Kylan Williams, both of Riverton; mother, Carrie Lyle and acting father, Larry Brye of Omaha, NE; two siblings, Terri Lyle of Appleton, WI and Darnell Holbert of Omaha, NE; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Kiana was an extremely outgoing person and truly believed in thinking positively, always. She loved butterflies, to cook, traveling and she also enjoyed listening to music. She had a weird obsession with Thai food and her favorite meal was basil fried rice. Kiana loved her bling and her favorite color was glitter. She was extremely creative and enjoyed creating things with her hands. Most importantly, Kiana loved her family and she will be deeply missed.
Memorial Gathering: 5 – 7 pm, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Additional services will be held in Omaha, NE at a later date.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Funeral services provided by
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
