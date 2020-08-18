1/1
Kimberly A. McGee
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberly A. McGee 1958 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Kimberly A. McGee, 62, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at her home. She was born June 6, 1958, in Springfield, the daughter of Allen "Eli" and Dorilee (Hardy) Brewer.
Kimberly is preceded in death by her mother, Dorilee.
Survivors include four children, Michael (Jessica) McGee, Daniel (Courtney) McGee, Christopher (Samantha) McGee, and Elizabeth (Matthew) Powers, all of Springfield; eight grandchildren; father, Allen "Eli"; and one brother, Dean Brewer of Springfield.
Kimberly worked as an administrative assistant with IEMA. She loved cooking, antiquing and gardening. She was a loving mother and devoted Memaw.
Visitation: 9:30 – 11:30 am, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Church of the Little Flower.
Funeral Mass: 11:30 am, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Church of the Little Flower with Reverend Allen Kemme officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Miracle Network.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Church of the Little Flower
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Church of the Little Flower
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Staab Funeral Home - Springfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
To all of Kim’s family, please accept our heartfelt sympathy, the Bohan family.
Linda Bohan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved