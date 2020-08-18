Kimberly A. McGee 1958 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Kimberly A. McGee, 62, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at her home. She was born June 6, 1958, in Springfield, the daughter of Allen "Eli" and Dorilee (Hardy) Brewer.
Kimberly is preceded in death by her mother, Dorilee.
Survivors include four children, Michael (Jessica) McGee, Daniel (Courtney) McGee, Christopher (Samantha) McGee, and Elizabeth (Matthew) Powers, all of Springfield; eight grandchildren; father, Allen "Eli"; and one brother, Dean Brewer of Springfield.
Kimberly worked as an administrative assistant with IEMA. She loved cooking, antiquing and gardening. She was a loving mother and devoted Memaw.
Visitation: 9:30 – 11:30 am, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Church of the Little Flower.
Funeral Mass: 11:30 am, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Church of the Little Flower with Reverend Allen Kemme officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Miracle Network.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
