Kimberly A. Vancil 1959 - 2020
Ft. Myers, FL—Kimberly A. Vancil, 60, of Ft. Myers, Florida and Petersburg, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at her home in Ft. Myers.
She was born October 4, 1959, to John V. and Geraldine (Hoffman) Braun; both of whom preceded her in death. She married Russell L. Vancil, Jr. on February 16, 2002.
Kimmy loved her job as Administrative Assistant for the Illinois Movers and Warehouseman's Association, retiring in 2005. She was devoted to her Cherry Hills Church in Springfield.
Kimmy was an avid exercise enthusiast. She enjoyed dancing with her husband, walking through New Salem State Park every morning with her friends, participating in Zumba, Yoga, and Barre classes, and boating and kayaking on her beloved Lake Petersburg. She also loved playing cards, doing crossword puzzles, and spending time and laughing with all her friends. Wintering in their Florida home and enjoying the sunshine was something she treasured. Most important in Kimmy's life was her family, especially her grandchildren. Her deep and abiding faith in God, her positive attitude and the support of "Team Kimmy" carried her through her final journey. She was a Beacon of Light to all who knew her, and her legacy of kindness to all and love of God will live beyond her physical presence.
She is survived by her husband, Russell; daughter, Stephanie (Mark) Ballinger; grandchildren, Taylor and Brody Ballinger; sister, Joan (Tony) Jones; brother, Monte Braun; and several nieces and nephews, including Cameron, Aaron and Lindsay Jones and Justin and Krystal Carroll.
A memorial gathering will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of a memorial service at 1 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, Cherry Hills Church, with Reverend Jeff Nelsen officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Cherry Hills Church, 2125 Woodside Rd., Springfield, IL 62711; Simmons Cancer Institute, 315 W. Carpenter, Springfield, IL 62702 or Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 678572, Dallas TX 75267-8572
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020