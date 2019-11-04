|
Kimberly Brandt 1957 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Kimberly Lee Brandt, 62, of Springfield passed away at 1:59 am at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
Kimberly was born on June 6, 1957 in Drakesboro, Kentucky. She graduated from Drakesboro High School.
Kimberly moved to Springfield with her future husband from Rockford in 1980. After graduation from National Barber College she worked for several years at the Abe Lincoln Barber Shop and The Reflections. She worked for nearly fifteen years as a family day care provider. She also worked as a telephone representative for Central Illinois Community Blood Center and Morpho Trust.
Kim was well known for her sense of humor and her infectious laugh. She made friends easily and over the past thirty years and often "held court" on her front porch. People knew where to find her and often gravitated to her when she was outside. Co-workers, friends, neighbors and occasional strangers often found they had the time to sit down and visit and have a few laughs. She was also known for her singing voice (actually, the lack of a singing voice) that was apparently a lifelong affliction. When she was in grade school, her music teacher asked her to just mouth the words. She knew the lyrics to nearly every pop song from 1970 to the present, but was unable to sing three notes in the same key. It was the one thing she would have changed about herself.
Kim loved reading, scary movies, good food, good friends and bragging about her kids. She tolerated and entertained her husband for more than 39 years. She will be missed by so many people in Springfield and beyond.
She is survived by her husband, Charlton Brandt, her stepfather, Danny Scott, her daughter Caitlin, and her son Christian and his partner Mary. A private memorial celebration is being planned.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019