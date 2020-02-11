|
Kimble Funk 1940 - 2020
Rushville, IL— David Kimble Funk, 79, of Rushville, passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Passavant Memorial Area Hospital in Jacksonville.
He was born on May 19, 1940, in Springfield, Illinois, the son of Stanley Lewis and Jane Ella (Kimble) Funk.
Kim was a graduate of Springfield High School in Springfield and Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.
He worked for the Secretary of State as the Western Illinois regional organ/tissue donation coordinator, taught GED and math classes for Spoon River College and was a long time substitute teacher in area schools.
He was a member of the Phoenix Opera House Board, in Rushville, currently serving as President. He was also a member of the Schuyler Arts Council, and the Scripps Park Preservation Committee and volunteered for many projects that he felt benefited the community.
Surviving are three children David K. Funk II of Tyler, Texas, Lindsay Scott-Funk of Darlington, Pennsylvania and Alyssa Mariella Funk of St. Louis, Missouri, 2 grandsons Camden Maxwell Byrd and Benjamin Hudson Funk. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Patrick Funk.
A gathering for friends will be held Saturday, February 15 at 2 pm at the Phoenix Opera House in Rushville. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Phoenix Opera House, PO Box 15, Rushville, IL 62681 or the Schuyler County Architectural Foundation, 354 East 1200th St., Littleton, IL 61452. You are invited to share your memories of Kim and leave condolences at www.woodfh.net. The Wood Funeral Home in Rushville has been entrusted to care for Kim and his family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020