Kristin Ruth Schattschneider 1970 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Kristin Ruth Schattschneider, 49, died at 12:04 am on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born May 8, 1970 in Jos, Nigeria to Craig W. and Bonnie A. (Kretzschmar) Schattschneider, and they survive.
She is also survived by three siblings: Matthew Schattschneider, Kimberly (Joe) Gietl and Marcia Matich, all of Springfield, seven nieces and nephews: Kyle, Lindsey and Katy Gietl, Oriah Matich, Alli and Emma Schattschneider, and Kelsi Slowe.
Kristin spent her formative years in the Springfield area and graduated from Lutheran High School and the University of Illinois-Springfield.
Kristin was a preschool teacher, toured with the African Children's Choir and currently lived in Uganda where she co-founded Little Lambs Learning Center. She was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Springfield.
Kristin's Family will host a Memorial Gathering from 2 – 4 pm, Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Springfield, IL.
A Celebration of Life will follow the gathering at 4 pm, with Rev. O. Wayne Shelksohn officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church to benefit Little Lambs Learning Center, Uganda.
Share your stories and photos at: StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019