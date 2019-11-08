|
|
L. Elaine (Hooper) Turkcan 1928 - 2019
Springfield, IL—L. Elaine (Hooper) Turkcan, 91, of Springfield, died on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Mill Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center.
Elaine was born on August 3, 1928, the daughter of Francis and Gladys Sheldon of Sharpsburg, Illinois. She married Bill Hooper of Edinburg in 1947. Following Bill's death in 1993, she married Ted Turkcan in 1999.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; and her brother, Lynn Sheldon.
She is survived by her husband, Ted Turkcan of Springfield; 3 daughters, Linda "Lin" J. (Dave) Glomski of Paragould, AR; Patricia "Pat" N. (Brett) Miles of Paragould, AR, and Marcene "Marcy" E. (Dave) LaRocca of New Albany, OH; four grandchildren, Adam (Sarah) Glomski, J.D. (Sara) LaRocca, Evan (Shannon) LaRocca, and Kara LaRocca; and 5 great-grandchildren, Clay Glomski, Alex Glomski, Jay LaRocca, Nathan LaRocca and Henry LaRocca; a brother, Stanford "Stan" M. (Marilyn) Sheldon of Taylorville, IL; step-children, Dale (Bill) Bajorat of Crystal Lake, IL, Lisa (George) Pellum of Champaign, IL, Cathy (Dave) Steckel of Springfield, IL and Mark Turkcan of Manchester, MO; and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Elaine retired as an officer from Horace Mann Insurance Companies after a 40-year career.
She enjoyed traveling, gardening, flower arranging, and bird watching. She was also a Dana House Interpreter and a member of the Springfield Civic Garden Club and the Peter Meyer D.A.R. Chapter. Elaine enjoyed music and was a vocalist and choir director previously at Bethel Baptist Church in Sharpsburg. She was currently a member of Central Baptist Church in Springfield.
The family wishes to extend their appreciation and thankfulness to Mill Creek staff for their loving care and support of Elaine.
The family will host a Memorial Gathering from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Central Baptist Church, 501 S. 4th St., Springfield. A Celebration of Life will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Baptist Church.
Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019