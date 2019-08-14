|
L. Larry Niehaus 1946 - 2019
Springfield, IL—L. Larry Niehaus, 73, of Springfield left us suddenly on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Larry was multi-talented, dependable, funny, caring, generous, and a genuinely all- around nice guy with a lifetime love of music!
Left with cherished memories are his wife of 45 years, Ann; two sons, Eric and Kurt (Angela); two brothers, twin Gary and Rick (Karen); one sister, Lynda (Bob) Jones, brother-in-law, Brian (Laura) Sibley, sister-in-law, Laurie (Huey) Wilson, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his family, Larry was most proud of his teaching career. He received a Master's Degree in Music Education from the University of Illinois. He taught instrumental music in Edinburgh and Virden – then Springfield #186 for 30+ years. (When he ran into a former student, he could always remember their name and what instrument they played.)
Larry played trombone in the Illinois Symphony for 25 years and has been a part of the Springfield Municipal Bank for 50 years. He was currently a member of the Ansar Shrine Jazz Band, the Capital Area Jazz Band, 1st Cavalry Civil War Band, and Bells in Motion. Over the years, Larry enjoyed playing in Muni Operas, back-up bands for State Fair Grandstand shows, the Decatur Municipal Band and with any other group that asked him to play.
Larry was President of the Springfield Musicians Local 19-675 for ten years and started a summer camp scholarship for area students.
Besides music, Larry enjoyed traveling, movies, following ALL Cardinals baseball games, movies, his family genealogy, and playing catch with his dog, Barley.
No services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105
Larry would love for friends to dust off an old record and enjoy some old tunes in his memory!
