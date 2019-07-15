|
L. Milton McClure 1941 - 2019
Springfield, IL—L. Milton McClure, 77, of Springfield, formerly of Beardstown, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at his home.
He was born August 23, 1941 in Chicago, IL, to Lloyd Milton McClure and Margaret Steadman McClure.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Suzanne [Monts] McClure, three children, Merredith (Alan) Dodds of Champaign; Lloyd M. "Trey" (Dhey) McClure of Chicago; and Kelly (Eric) Grady of Mt. Sterling, four grandchildren, Benjamin Dodds and Caroline Dodds of Dallas, TX; Carlee and Camryn Grady of Mt. Sterling, one brother, George S. (Wyllia) McClure of Beardstown and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son L. Matthew McClure.
Mr. McClure graduated from Beardstown High School in the Class of 1959. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Accountancy and from University of Illinois College of Law. He was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity, being named a Significant Sig in 2012. After graduation he worked as a CPA for Arthur Anderson Accounting Firm in Chicago before he was called into service in the U.S. Army where he served in Vietnam, earning a Bronze Star. He then returned to Beardstown, IL where he joined the family law firm and practiced law for 45 years, retiring in 2014.
Mr. McClure was a member of the Board of Regents for the State of Illinois from 1982 to 1993. He was a member of Cass Lodge #23 AF&AM in Beardstown, serving as Master of the Lodge in 1983; ANSAR Shrine, serving as Potentate in 2000; and the Royal Order of Jesters. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Beardstown and an associate member of the First United Methodist Church in Springfield. He was a Certified Lay Speaker for the United Methodist Church.
Services are under the direction of Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 S. Koke Mill Rd., Springfield. Cass Lodge #23 AF&AM will conduct Masonic Rites at 1:45 pm on Sunday, July 21, 2019. A brief Memorial Service will begin at 2 pm followed by visitation until 5 pm, all at the funeral home. A private family burial with Military Honors will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 17 to July 18, 2019