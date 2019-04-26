|
|
Ladonna L. "Donna" (Freymuth) Ferando 1929 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Ladonna L. "Donna" (Freymuth) Ferando, 90, of Springfield died at 1:30 am, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. She was born on February 24, 1929 in Girard, IL to Walter and Minnie Timmons. Minnie died shortly after child birth. Before her death she made arrangements for Frank and Alpha (Collins) Thompson to care for Donna. She married Simon Freymuth who died in 1980. She later married Edward "Blackie" Ferando who died in 1995.
She is survived by three daughters, Sandra (Dee) Gibbs of West Frankfort, IL, Barbara L. Foster and Theresa Knoedler, both of Springfield; ten grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; six sisters; four brothers; husband Simon J. Freymuth; husband, Edward "Blackie" Ferando; daughter, Mary Elizabeth; son, S. Joseph "Big Joe" Freymuth and two sons-in-law, John Knoedler and Ben Foster.
Visitation: 9:30 – 11 am, Monday, April 29, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church.
Funeral Mass: 11:00 am, Monday, April 29, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church with Reverend Jeff Grant officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019