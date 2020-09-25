1/1
LaDonna Weatherholt
1960 - 2020
Springfield, IL—LaDonna Weatherholt, 59 of Springfield passed away Tuesday, Sept 22, 2020 at her mother's home.
She was born Nov. 24, 1960 in Springfield, the daughter of Charles and Barbara Klein Weatherholt. She was preceded in death by her father.
She retired from CWLP in 2015.
Surviving are her mother, Barbara Weatherholt; two brothers, Charles Weatherholt, Jr and Aaron (Shelly) Weatherholt; one niece, Alyssa (Aaron) Shephard; two nephews, Trae (Alyson) Cotner and Joe (Rebekah) Cotner; two great nephews and three great nieces; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside service will be held at 11am, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Brush Creek Cemetery, Divernon.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Bramley Funeral Home, Divernon is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com



Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Brush Creek Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
BRAMLEY FUNERAL HOME
11 SOUTH FIRST ST
DIVERNON, IL 62530
(217) 628-2612
