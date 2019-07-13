The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lincoln Land Cremation Society
917 S. 7th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 523-4646
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
2477 W. Washington St.
Springfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LaJaunti Hoffmeister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaJaunti Hoffmeister


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LaJaunti Hoffmeister Obituary
LaJaunti Hoffmeister 1928 - 2019
Springfield, IL—LaJaunti Hoffmeister, 91, of Springfield, died at 11:19 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at her home.
LaJaunti was born February 18, 1928, in Muskogee, OK, the daughter Cecil and Alma Cora (Bennett) Hoopes. She and her family moved to Altamont, Illinois in the fifth grade where she met her future husband, Bob (Robert) Hoffmeister. Her family later moved to Hoisington, Kansas where she graduated from Hoisington High School. After graduation from high school, she moved to Springfield where she became reacquainted with Bob, and they were subsequently married in Altamont on June 19, 1949.
Bob and LaJaunti settled in Springfield where Bob worked for the Central Illinois Public Service Company and LaJaunti was a stay-at-home mom with their three children. They were active members of St. John's Lutheran Church.
After the children left home, LaJaunti bravely faced several life-changing challenges. She supported Bob in many ways as he battled skin cancer for many years. He passed away in 1977 at the age of 49. A few years later, her son Kevin was also stricken with skin cancer and LaJaunti supported him and his young family. Kevin passed away in 1986. Her daughter Jan also succumbed to cancer in 1994 leaving a husband and two young children.
LaJaunti worked for the U.S. Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service for seven years, but felt that her most important life's work was raising and supporting her family. She loved singing in the St. John's Church Choir and the Harmony First Barbershop Chorus. She was a skilled seamstress and loved spending time with family and friends. In recent years, she moved to The Seasons Under the Oaks where she met many new friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; one son, Kevin Hoffmeister; one daughter, Jan Martin; and her sister, Virginia Schumacher of Altamont.
She is survived by her son, Alan Hoffmeister; 6 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2477 W. Washington St., Springfield, with Pastor Greg Busboom officiating.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 14 to July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lincoln Land Cremation Society
Download Now