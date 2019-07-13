LaJaunti Hoffmeister 1928 - 2019

Springfield, IL—LaJaunti Hoffmeister, 91, of Springfield, died at 11:19 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at her home.

LaJaunti was born February 18, 1928, in Muskogee, OK, the daughter Cecil and Alma Cora (Bennett) Hoopes. She and her family moved to Altamont, Illinois in the fifth grade where she met her future husband, Bob (Robert) Hoffmeister. Her family later moved to Hoisington, Kansas where she graduated from Hoisington High School. After graduation from high school, she moved to Springfield where she became reacquainted with Bob, and they were subsequently married in Altamont on June 19, 1949.

Bob and LaJaunti settled in Springfield where Bob worked for the Central Illinois Public Service Company and LaJaunti was a stay-at-home mom with their three children. They were active members of St. John's Lutheran Church.

After the children left home, LaJaunti bravely faced several life-changing challenges. She supported Bob in many ways as he battled skin cancer for many years. He passed away in 1977 at the age of 49. A few years later, her son Kevin was also stricken with skin cancer and LaJaunti supported him and his young family. Kevin passed away in 1986. Her daughter Jan also succumbed to cancer in 1994 leaving a husband and two young children.

LaJaunti worked for the U.S. Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service for seven years, but felt that her most important life's work was raising and supporting her family. She loved singing in the St. John's Church Choir and the Harmony First Barbershop Chorus. She was a skilled seamstress and loved spending time with family and friends. In recent years, she moved to The Seasons Under the Oaks where she met many new friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; one son, Kevin Hoffmeister; one daughter, Jan Martin; and her sister, Virginia Schumacher of Altamont.

She is survived by her son, Alan Hoffmeister; 6 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2477 W. Washington St., Springfield, with Pastor Greg Busboom officiating.

Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 14 to July 15, 2019