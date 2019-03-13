Laken Nicole Cumby 1992 - 2019

Kansas City, MO—Laken Nicole Cumby, 26, of Kansas City, MO, formerly of Springfield, IL, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley, CA.

Laken was born on November 24, 1992, in Springfield, the daughter of Matt and Angela Cumby.

Laken graduated from Glenwood High School. She earned her bachelor's degree from Loyola University, where she double majored in Psychology and Criminal Justice and minored in Spanish. Laken was employed most recently with the State of Missouri as a social worker and previously worked as a teacher. She cared about others through her social work, charities, and her mission trips, including helping after Hurricane Katrina. Laken grew up playing competitive softball, pitching for both Glenwood High School and AXA Force.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, William Cumby and uncle, Tim Cumby.

She is survived by her parents, Angela Cumby of Chatham and Matt Cumby of Springfield; brother, Sgt. Cole Cumby of Fort Campbell, KY; grandparents, George and Yvonne Perks of Springfield, Pete Westenberger of Quincy, Jean Cumby of Springfield, and Judy Auxier of Branson, MO; aunt, Michelle Hunter of St. George, UT; many cousins; and numerous friends she held very close to her heart.

Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.

Memorial Ceremony: 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home – Springfield.

Burial will follow at Woodwreath Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Riverside University Health System Foundation for the ICU, in memory of Laken Cumby, P.O. Box 9850, Moreno Valley, CA 92552.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019