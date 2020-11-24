Lana D. Birch 1961 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Lana D. Birch, 59, of Springfield, IL passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 6:15 PM. She was born on November 3, 1961 in Havana, IL the daughter of Oren and Drusilla (Showalter) Fairow. She married Tim Birch at the Church of the Nazarene in Havana, IL on December 1, 1979. He survives.
Lana is also survived by two children, Mark (Meghan) Birch and April Birch, both of Springfield; five grandchildren, Israel, Ezra, Johanna, Zion, and Nola; her sister, Jana Fairow of Springfield, one brother, Randy (Joyce) Fairow of Easton, IL; and her father- in-law, Russell Birch Jr., also of Sherman. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her mother-in-law, Hazel Birch.
Lana was a member of the Calvary Church in Springfield. She had worked as an office manager there, as well as the Calvary Academy. Lana was strong in her faith, was an avid writer, and loved gardening. Lana says "I'm a walk in the woods kind of girl, only hearing one voice."
A private family graveside will be held for Lana at Indian Point Cemetery in Athens, IL on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Pastor Mark Johnson will officiate. Due to the current guidelines in place, services will be by invite only. Anyone in attendance will be asked to please wear their mask, follow Covid guidelines, and remain close to their cars. Memorials in honor of Lana may be made to the Beerlahai Roi Women's Ministry or First Step Women's Ministry.
Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.