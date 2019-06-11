|
Landel "Joe" Cordell 1933 - 2019
Rochester, IL—Landel "Joe" Cordell, 85, of Rochester, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at home surrounded by his three daughters. Joe was born in Chattanooga Tennessee on July 6, 1933, to James B. and Una Cordell. He married Margaret "Peggy" Haston in 1954.
Joe graduated from Tennessee Technological University in 1955 and worked for the United States Department of Agriculture as a Market Analyst. Joe received the USDA Award for Superior Service in May 1977 for distinctive leadership and major contributions in developing, expanding, and directing a Federal-State livestock market news service in Illinois. He was a longtime member of Rochester United Methodist Church where he served on the Board of Trustees for many years. He was a member of Methodist Men, Rochester Historical Preservation Society, Rochester Pinochle Club, a lifetime member of the Springfield Motor Boat Club, and a past member of Rochester Lions Club. Joe had a passion for sailing having earned his captain's license and subsequently taking his family on multiple sailing trips including sailing the Chesapeake Bay.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Peggy, sister Mary Brinkley and brother James Cordell.
He is survived by his three daughters, Margaret (Scott) Noreuil of Oregon, WI, Joyce (Joe) Oxencis of Chatham, and Susan (Nick) Noreuil of Cedar Rapids, IA. He was a proud and devoted grandfather to eight grandchildren; Joe Oxencis, Sarah (Mike) Lezon, David Oxencis, Josh (Yumi) Noreuil, Brittany (Sam) Bester, Andy Noreuil, Ashley Noreuil, Amy (Dan) Malessa, five great grandchildren, a sister-in-law, and several nieces and nephews, and his beloved cat Baxter.
Visitation will be from 6-8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Rochester United Methodist Church. There will be an additional visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Rochester United Methodist Church with Reverend Brian Caughlan officiating. Burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rochester United Methodist Church, Rochester Historical Preservation Society or the Animal Protective League. Wilson Park Funeral Home 200 E. Main St., Rochester, IL 62563. Is in charge of arrangements. Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 12 to June 13, 2019