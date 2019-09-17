Home

Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 525-1500
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Community Church
Auburn, IL
Larry D. Bradley


1961 - 2019
Larry D. Bradley Obituary
Larry D. Bradley 1961 - 2019
Virden, IL—Larry D. Bradley, 57, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center. If you knew Larry very well, he may have saved your life.
He was born October 8, 1961, to Roger and Linda (Grant) Bradley. He was preceded in death by his sons' mother, Lisa Shaffer; his Grant grandparents; his Bradley grandparents; his uncle, Larry Grant and cousins, Candi Grant and Kenny Grant, Jr.
Larry was a drug and alcohol counselor for Gateway Foundation Center for the past 10 years, where he received five employee of the months and was employee of the year in 2011. He was previously employed with the Springfield Police garage as a mechanic, Grandview Muffler and Brake and as a coal miner. He was a member of AA. He attended Griffin and graduated from Lanphier High School. He enjoyed car shows, gardening and doing home improvements. He loved his tractor and his Pomeranians.
He is survived by his wife, Shannon; sons, Justin (Elise) Bradley and Jason (Natalie) Bradley; daughters, Ereka (Bob) Tosh, Sarah Fiorini and Rachael (Sean) Kornish; grandchildren, Scarlett and Dean Grant Bradley, Scott and Bryanna Deatherage, and Jade Kornish; parents, Roger and Linda Bradley; two uncles and several cousins.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Cornerstone Community Church in Auburn with Pastor Nic Cook officiating. Private burial will be in Virden Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Gateway Foundation.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
