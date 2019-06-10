Larry D. Schoen 1947 - 2019

New Berlin, IL—Larry D. Schoen, 72, of New Berlin, died at 2:25 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Memorial Hospice at Heritage Health.

Larry was born February 20, 1947 in Litchfield, the son of Harold G. and Arvada Phillips Schoen. He married Madonna Joy Smith on August 26, 1972 in Hillsboro.

Larry graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1965. He proudly served in the United States Army in the 3rd Squadron, 5th Cavalry, 9th Infantry Division. During his time in the Army, he earned a CIB Medal, Vietnam Bronze Star, and two Army Commendation Medals.

Larry worked as a truck driver for over 30 years, retiring in 2005. He spent 28 years with Nussbaum Trucking. After retiring, he also drove for Sacred Heart Convent. Larry was an active member of the New Berlin community, serving as a volunteer firefighter for 9 years and as the Little League President. He also formed and was president of the New Berlin YMCA Soccer League and was the president of the New Berlin Sports Boosters for 10 years, during which time he founded the Pretzel Open. Larry spent his winter months in Florida and enjoyed golf, fishing, and traveling. He was an avid New Berlin Pretzel, St. Louis Cardinals, and University of Illinois Football fan.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Nelson Schoen.

He is survived by his wife, Madonna Schoen of New Berlin; two sons, Jason Schoen (companion, Cynthia Rada) of Springfield and Mitchell (wife, Aimee) Schoen of Auburn; three grandchildren, Jaxon, Madden, and Mailee Schoen; and numerous cousins.

Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.

Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—New Berlin, 714 East Gibson Street, New Berlin.

Memorial Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-New Berlin, with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Berlin-Island Grove Firefighters & EMS Squad, P.O. Box 224, New Berlin, IL 62670; Loami Food Pantry, P.O. Box 512, Loami, IL 62661; Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County, 224 Twin Oaks Drive, Rochester, IL 62563; or the Pretzel Sports Booster, c/o New Berlin Schools, 300 W. Ellis, New Berlin, IL 62670.

Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 11 to June 12, 2019