Larry Eldridge 1951 - 2019
Mason City, IL—Larry W. Eldridge, 68, of Mason City, Il passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:10 PM at OSF in Peoria, IL. He was born on June 14, 1951 in Springfield, IL, the son of Whitney and Sophia (Mick) Eldridge. Larry is survived by Nathan Wood, Heather (Jeremy) Pollock, Errin (Ryan) Witts, Matt (Michelle) Worner, and one brother, Thomas "Tom" (Lori) Eldridge of Greenview, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents. Larry was a member of the Greenview United Church. He graduated from Greenview High School and then Southern Illinois University. He was a member of the American Simmental Association. Larry was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed breeding and raising cattle. A funeral service will be held for Larry on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Hurley Funeral Home in Mason City, IL at 10:00 AM. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 also at the funeral home from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Roland Millington will officiate. Burial will follow services at Big Grove Cemetery near Mason City, IL. Memorials may be made to the Memorial Comprehensive Stroke Center Support Group.The family has requested that all attendees wear informal attire for the services.
