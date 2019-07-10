Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hurley Funeral Home
603 E Chestnut St
Mason City, IL 62664
(217) 482-5959
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hurley Funeral Home
603 E Chestnut St
Mason City, IL 62664
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Hurley Funeral Home
603 E Chestnut St
Mason City, IL 62664
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Eldridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Eldridge


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Eldridge Obituary
Larry Eldridge 1951 - 2019
Mason City, IL—Larry W. Eldridge, 68, of Mason City, Il passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:10 PM at OSF in Peoria, IL. He was born on June 14, 1951 in Springfield, IL, the son of Whitney and Sophia (Mick) Eldridge. Larry is survived by Nathan Wood, Heather (Jeremy) Pollock, Errin (Ryan) Witts, Matt (Michelle) Worner, and one brother, Thomas "Tom" (Lori) Eldridge of Greenview, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents. Larry was a member of the Greenview United Church. He graduated from Greenview High School and then Southern Illinois University. He was a member of the American Simmental Association. Larry was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed breeding and raising cattle. A funeral service will be held for Larry on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Hurley Funeral Home in Mason City, IL at 10:00 AM. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 also at the funeral home from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Roland Millington will officiate. Burial will follow services at Big Grove Cemetery near Mason City, IL. Memorials may be made to the Memorial Comprehensive Stroke Center Support Group.The family has requested that all attendees wear informal attire for the services.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com
Hurley Funeral Home in Mason City, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 11 to July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hurley Funeral Home
Download Now