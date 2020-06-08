Larry G. Hockett 1943 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Larry G. Hockett, 76, of Springfield, died on Friday, June 5, 2020 at his residence.
Larry was born on August 1, 1943, the son of Edwin E. and Alice Agnes (Owens) Hockett. He married Jane R. Marten on September 16, 1967 in Raymond.
Larry was the former owner of Hockett Heating and Cooling before retiring as a ranger with the Department of Natural Resources at Jim Edgar Panther Creek SFWA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Debra Rapson; and nephew, Nathan Forrest.
Larry is survived by his wife, Jane; sisters, Sandy Dyke, Patricia Hockett, Bonnie (Maynard) Wells, Marie (Gary) Addison and Diana Hockett; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St, Springfield. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings, and limiting attendance to 10 guests at one time.
Graveside Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Saint Raymond Cemetery, Raymond.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.