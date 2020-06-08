Larry G. Hockett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry G. Hockett 1943 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Larry G. Hockett, 76, of Springfield, died on Friday, June 5, 2020 at his residence.
Larry was born on August 1, 1943, the son of Edwin E. and Alice Agnes (Owens) Hockett. He married Jane R. Marten on September 16, 1967 in Raymond.
Larry was the former owner of Hockett Heating and Cooling before retiring as a ranger with the Department of Natural Resources at Jim Edgar Panther Creek SFWA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Debra Rapson; and nephew, Nathan Forrest.
Larry is survived by his wife, Jane; sisters, Sandy Dyke, Patricia Hockett, Bonnie (Maynard) Wells, Marie (Gary) Addison and Diana Hockett; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St, Springfield. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings, and limiting attendance to 10 guests at one time.
Graveside Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Saint Raymond Cemetery, Raymond.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 8, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Tina Hart
June 8, 2020
worked with Larry tooo many years ago. Great guy. Sorry for you loss. RIP
james warren
Friend
June 8, 2020
Jane we are so very very sorry.
Roy and Pat
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved