Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Gene Cox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Gene Cox Obituary
Larry Gene Cox 1940 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Larry Gene Cox, 80, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at St. Clara's Rehab and Senior Care in Lincoln.
He was born January 28, 1940 to Ralph and Helen (Rees) Cox. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Wyman Cox and James H. Cox.
Larry held many different positions in sales with the last being Cox Construction, Inc. He was a lifetime ABC Club Big Hat Member and a founding member of BMX Bicycle Club. He was an accomplished artist in many different mediums.
He is survived by his children, Scott (Tanya) Cox and Tricia (Jay) Smith; grandchildren, Zakary Leezer, Jacquelynn Cox, Nicholas Leezer, James Cox, Josh Thornton, Kaytlin Smith and Ashli Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
Private inurnment was held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 22 to May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -