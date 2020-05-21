|
|
Larry Gene Cox 1940 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Larry Gene Cox, 80, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at St. Clara's Rehab and Senior Care in Lincoln.
He was born January 28, 1940 to Ralph and Helen (Rees) Cox. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Wyman Cox and James H. Cox.
Larry held many different positions in sales with the last being Cox Construction, Inc. He was a lifetime ABC Club Big Hat Member and a founding member of BMX Bicycle Club. He was an accomplished artist in many different mediums.
He is survived by his children, Scott (Tanya) Cox and Tricia (Jay) Smith; grandchildren, Zakary Leezer, Jacquelynn Cox, Nicholas Leezer, James Cox, Josh Thornton, Kaytlin Smith and Ashli Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
Private inurnment was held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 22 to May 23, 2020