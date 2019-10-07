|
Larry Hohimer 1949 - 2019
Jackson, MO—Larry Hohimer died Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
He was a son of the late Joseph and Anna Marie Roschanske Hohimer and a 1967 graduate of Lanphier High School.
He worked over 23 years at AT&T, moving to Jackson in 1995.
Survivors are his wife, Sandra; two daughters, Cyndi and Annette; a brother, Darrel (Jan) Hohimer and children Scott and Lesa.
Visitation is at 10 a.m. and memorial service at 12 p.m., Friday, October 22, 2019 at McCombs Funeral Home in Jackson, Missouri.
The family can receive online condolences at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019