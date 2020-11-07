Larry L. Marxman 1942 - 2020
Dawson, IL—Larry L. Marxman, 78, of Dawson, IL, formerly of Effingham, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.
Larry was born on August 13, 1942, in Effingham, IL, to Valman Marxman and Milda (Priess) Marxman. In 1982 he married Jeri Lynn Parrish in Springfield, IL; she survives.
Larry was a farmer, raising grain, purebred cattle, and purebred and cross bred hogs, and he bred horses. From 1977-1980 he was co-owner and operator of a grain, feed, and fertilizer business in Watson and Altamont. Active in rural and agricultural issues, he served on numerous county and statewide organizations.
Larry worked for the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Division of Meat and Poultry Inspection from 1981 until his retirement in 2002. At DOA, he started as a meat inspector and rose to Assistant Director of the Division.
He was active in his churches, both St. John's Lutheran in Effingham and Immanuel Lutheran in Riverton, IL. He served many terms as Elder and Congregational President.
He was an avid gardener; as with many retired farmers, his gardens tended to the large size, with enough produce to feed a neighborhood. He called his small herd of donkeys and mules his "therapy" and he was devoted to his cats and dogs.
Larry is survived by his wife, Jeri Marxman of Dawson; son, Brian (Jill) Marxman of Effingham; two grandchildren, Abby and Cole Marxman; brothers, Robert (Bernetta) Marxman of Effingham and Merrill Marxman of La Porte, IN; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Marla.
Family funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Effingham. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery on Dutch Lane in Effingham. Services are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, please wear a mask for all services and follow all social distancing guidelines.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Riverton, IL. Online condolences may be shared at www.johnsonandsonsfh.com
.