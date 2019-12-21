|
Larry L. Tebrugge Sr. 1928 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Larry L. Tebrugge Sr., 91, of Springfield was called to heaven peacefully at home on Friday, December 20, 2019.
Larry was born June 24, 1928, in Petersburg, the son of William and Marie Tebrugge. He married Mona Bumgarner on July 10, 1949 in Springfield. He worked at the Pillsbury Mills for 46 and a half years where he met the love of his life, Mona.
Larry loved motorcycles, golf, bowling, cards, and summer yard games. He was most fond of the times his family came together at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife Mona; siblings, Mildred, Marie, Elsie, Henry and James.
He is survived by a son, Larry Tebrugge Jr. (Diane); four daughters, Linda Schultz, Becky Cockayne (Tom), Debbie Lerch (Kevin), and Luann Caldwell (Ralph), all of Springfield; 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to either The (Breast Cancer) or The (rheumatoid arthritis)
A Visitation will be held on Monday December 23, 2019 at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home, 530 N. 5th Springfield IL 62702 from 11:00am to 12:00noon. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 with a burial at Mechanicsburg Cemetery to follow.
Sister Maira will be officiating.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019