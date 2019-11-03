|
|
Larry Lee McDevitt Sr. 1938 - 2019
Rochester, IL—Larry Lee McDevitt Sr., 81, of Rochester, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his home.
Larry was born on January 15, 1938 in Jacksonville the son of Joseph J. and Charlotte B. Mayberry McDevitt. He married Esther C. Bishop; she preceded him in death on April 27, 2019.
Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was retired owner and operator of McDevitt Construction.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; one brother; and one sister.
He is survived by two sons, Bill McDevitt and Larry (Stephanie) McDevitt Jr.; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Family graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Camp Butler National Cemetery with Revered Joe Eby officiating. The Inter-Veterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County will conduct military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Inter-Veterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County.
Wilson Park Funeral Home 200 E. Main St Rochester, IL 62563 is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019