Larry R. Dunham 1947 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Larry R. Dunham cracked everyone up one last time on Monday, August 26, 2019, and passed away surrounded by loved ones two days later, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
Larry was born on November 10, 1947, in Springfield, IL.
He was preceded in death by his mom, Fern (gentle Lady); his dad, John (great piano player); and his younger brother, Mark (amazing guitar player).
Larry leaves behind his sarcastic daughter, Deanna; caring wife, Mary; and her two daughters who are total saints, Jamie and Jill. He spoiled his grandkids rotten, but Erik, Diego, Scarlett, and Mary Iris loved every minute of it.
Larry was a retired Springfield fireman and made several life-long friends whom he drove nuts. He was a talented guitar player, artist, generous to wayward souls, and had a knack for coming up with creative ways to make his grandkids happy and their parents crazy.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Friends and family will be gathering in a private Celebration of Life hosted by the family.
If you would like to honor his memory, give $20 to the next homeless person you see. Dad would love that.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019