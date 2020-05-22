|
|
Dr. Larry R. Holcomb 1936 - 2020
Leland Grove, IL—Dr. Larry R. Holcomb, 84, of Springfield, died at 6:48 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his residence.
Larry was born on April 7, 1936 in Carmi, IL, the son of Harry W. and Ada Lee (Bates) Holcomb.
He attended Springfield High School and Illinois College. Larry proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy where he was in the Dental Corps. He received his DDS from Marquette University School of Dentistry in Milwaukee, WI. He worked as an Endodontist and was proud to have achieved his goal of practicing dentistry for 50 years. Larry taught for several years at SIU Dental School in Alton one day a week and was a member of many local clubs and organizations, including the ABC Club and the GV Black Dental Society. One of his favorite groups, however, was his fishing group. In 1965, Larry and a group of close friends began an annual spring fishing trip to Missouri that was one of the highlights of his year. He organized the supplies, prepared the menu, cooked the meals, and otherwise took care of the group. He was known affectionately by the group as "Mother" as he loved taking care of everyone and he had a certain way of doing things – which was his way. He participated in the excursion to Bennett Spring State Park in Missouri every year up to 2018. Larry also "enthusiastically" enjoyed watching Illini basketball, Green Bay Packers football, and St. Louis Cardinals baseball. Although he loved watching professional and college sports, his favorite players to watch were his sons and grandchildren. He loved attending their practices and games and was so proud of all of them.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy Fults Holcomb; and sister, Joy Reick.
He is survived by his companion, Sandra Leahy of Springfield; sons, Greg Holcomb and Matt Holcomb, both of Springfield; daughter, Jennifer (Bill Tubbs) Johnson, also of Springfield; grandchildren, Ling Tubbs, Jack Leahy, Peyton Leahy, Tatym Kelly, Emmet Holcomb, and Finn Holcomb; and Sandra's sons, John (Laura) Leahy and Bill Leahy. He will be sorely missed by his beloved pets, namely his dachshund, Ollie, and his two cats, Willow and Lace.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center with a private burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702; the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215; or a .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 23 to May 24, 2020