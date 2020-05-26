Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Ashland Chapel
221 W. Editor St.
Ashland, IL 62612
(217) 476-3304
For more information about
Larry Lewis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry R. Lewis


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry R. Lewis Obituary
Larry R. Lewis 1949 - 2020
Ashland, IL—Larry R. Lewis, 70, of Ashland, IL passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at his residence.
He was born August 2, 1949 in Falls of Rough, KY, the son of Thomas J. Sr. and Lucille McClellan Lewis. He married Debra Karr and she preceded him in death on December 15, 2010.
He is survived by four children, Geoffrey Lewis (Lesley) of Lewisville, TX, Gwendolyn Brannon (Kody) of McKinney, TX, Robert Lewis (Page) of Columbia, SC, and Cory Lewis of Moncks Corner, SC; 14 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; a brother, Tom Lewis Jr. (Marge) of Ashland; four sisters, Wanda Heather of Ashland, Brenda Myers of Avon, Anna Ratliff (Larry) of Ashland, and Mary Parks (Andy Thompson); and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Patricia Moffitt; and a brother-in-law, Gary Myers.
Larry was a 1967 graduate of Ashland High School and proudly served with the US Army in Vietnam. He resided many years in South Carolina, where he worked as a territory grocery supply manager for Atlantic Dominion Distributors. He enjoyed fishing in his spare time.
Due to pandemic restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held at St. Augustine Cemetery, west of Ashland. Memorial gifts are suggested to , 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110, St. Augustine Cemetery, 320 N. Saratoga, Ashland, IL 62612, or St. John's Hospice, 800 E. Carpenter St., Springfield, IL 62769. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Ashland is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent online at www.buchanancody.com .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 27 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -