Larry R. Lewis 1949 - 2020
Ashland, IL—Larry R. Lewis, 70, of Ashland, IL passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at his residence.
He was born August 2, 1949 in Falls of Rough, KY, the son of Thomas J. Sr. and Lucille McClellan Lewis. He married Debra Karr and she preceded him in death on December 15, 2010.
He is survived by four children, Geoffrey Lewis (Lesley) of Lewisville, TX, Gwendolyn Brannon (Kody) of McKinney, TX, Robert Lewis (Page) of Columbia, SC, and Cory Lewis of Moncks Corner, SC; 14 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; a brother, Tom Lewis Jr. (Marge) of Ashland; four sisters, Wanda Heather of Ashland, Brenda Myers of Avon, Anna Ratliff (Larry) of Ashland, and Mary Parks (Andy Thompson); and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Patricia Moffitt; and a brother-in-law, Gary Myers.
Larry was a 1967 graduate of Ashland High School and proudly served with the US Army in Vietnam. He resided many years in South Carolina, where he worked as a territory grocery supply manager for Atlantic Dominion Distributors. He enjoyed fishing in his spare time.
Due to pandemic restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held at St. Augustine Cemetery, west of Ashland. Memorial gifts are suggested to , 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110, St. Augustine Cemetery, 320 N. Saratoga, Ashland, IL 62612, or St. John's Hospice, 800 E. Carpenter St., Springfield, IL 62769. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Ashland is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent online at www.buchanancody.com .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 27 to May 28, 2020