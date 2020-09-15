Larry R. Orton 1945 - 2020
Delavan, IL—Larry R. Orton, 74, of Delavan, passed away at 11:48 am Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Unity Point Health-Pekin.
He was born on November 26, 1945 to George W. and Mary Ellen Westfall Orton.
Surviving are four children, Kerri (Vince) of Springfield, Cory (Laurie) of Georgia, Brice (Jacki) of Normal and Tyler of Springfield; five grandchildren, Sebastian, Ethan, Chase, Harrison and Jaxson; two brothers, Charles (Georgeann) of Peoria, Joe of Colorado; one sister, Sue of Delavan; several nieces and nephews and one best friend and nephew, Todd.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, William "Verl" and Donald; and one granddaughter, Taylor.
Larry graduated from Delavan High School in 1963 then attended WIU. He worked for Xerox Corporation in Springfield from 1969 until his retirement in 2001.
He served in the United States Air National Guard.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 pm Friday, September 18, 2020 at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan. There will be no service. Cremation will be accorded following the visitation. Everyone is invited for a time of food and fellowship following the visitation at the Delavan American Legion. Those attending are encouraged to bring a dish to share.
Memorials may be made to the Delavan American Legion.
