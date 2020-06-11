Larry Walter Tode
Larry Walter Tode 1954 - 2020
Green Cove Springs, FL—Larry Walter Tode, 66 of Green Cove Springs, FL passed away June 5, 2020 surrounded by his beloved family. He was born on March 13, 1954 in Springfield, IL, the son of Melvin W. Tode, Sr. and Rose Tode. he was preceded in death by both parents and one grandson. He was married for 45 years to the love of his life Connie Hensley-Tode. After graduating from Glenwood High School in Chatham, IL, he served in the United States Navy from 1973-1977 and retired from civil service at NAS. Larry enjoyed tinkering, working on cars and caring for his animals before his life was tragically cut short by a drunk driver. He is survived by his wife, Connie; daughter, Melissa (Vince) Holman; 6 grandchildren, one great grandchild; brother, Jay (Cheryl) Tode; sister, Jan (Dan) Bixler. Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Grace Missionary Baptist Church, Green Cove Springs, FL.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
