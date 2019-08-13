Home

Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Latosha Bridgeford
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Union Baptist Church  (Small Church)
1405 East Monroe Street
Springfield, IL
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Union Baptist Church (Small Church)
1405 East Monroe Street
Springfield, IL
Interment
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
CAMP BUTLER NATIONAL CEMETERY
Latosha Renee Bridgeford


1986 - 2019
Latosha Renee Bridgeford Obituary
Latosha Renee Bridgeford 1986 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Latosha Renee Bridgeford 32, departed this life on Sunday August 4, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born on December 18, 1986, the daughter Anthony and Caren Bridgeford in Springfield, IL.
Funeral Services will be Friday August 16, 2019 at Union Baptist Church
(Small Church), 1405 East Monroe Street, Springfield, IL 62703 with Rev. Shawn Brooks Officiating. Visitation is 8:00am-9:00am, with Service: 9:00am-10:00am. Interment at CAMP BUTLER NATIONAL CEMETERY 11:00am.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
