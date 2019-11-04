|
Laura Beth Palazzolo 1980 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Laura Beth Palazzolo, 39, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the comfort of her parents' home. She was born on October 8, 1980 in Springfield, IL.
She is survived by her parents, Deacon Mick and Madonna Palazzolo and Belinda Arnold-Palazzolo, all of Springfield; three sisters, Jennifer (Scott) Sponsler of Salisbury, Elizabeth (Tristian Molumby) Palazzolo of Springfield, and Megan (Dustin) Barber of Cantrall; several aunts and uncles; two nieces and two nephews, Hunter, Blakely, Rylan, and Bowen; and several cousins.
Laura worked for the State of Illinois, working in the Department of Healthcare and Family Services. She was a member of St. Aloysius Church.
Laura loved life and made every person she came into contact with, light up. She was a daughter, a sister, a best friend, an Aunt- she was the best in all these roles. She loved shopping, old TV shows, Hallmark Christmas movies, and always having great nails (even in her hardest times) She loved her dog, Whitney & cat, Murray like they were real children. She loved her nieces and nephews as if they were her own. She was beautiful inside and outside.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield. A second visitation will be held from 9 - 9:45 am, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Aloysius Church.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 am, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Aloysius Church with Reverend Raphael Paul de Moreno officiating and Reverend Clint Honkomp, OP concelebrant. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Williamsville.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Aloysius Church or Helping Hands.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019