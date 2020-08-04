Ronald L. Seitz Sr 1947 - 2020

Peoria, AZ—Ronald L. Seitz, Sr. died June 10, 2020 in Peoria, AZ. He was born on February 3, 1947 to Steve and Grace Seitz. He was one of 14 children. He married Cindy Baker on June 27, 1970. She preceded him in death in 2017. He is survived by a daughter Jennifer Seitz, Peoria, AZ, and a son Ronald L. Seitz, Jr. (Carina), of Glendale, AZ. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Remains were cremated.



