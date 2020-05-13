|
|
Laura Jeanette Vangeison 1923 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Laura Jeanette Vangeison, 96, of Springfield, IL, went to be with Jesus on May 6, 2020. She was born on September 23, 1923, daughter of Walter C. and Jeanette Ritterbush Boeker, on the family farm near Newmansville in rural Cass County, IL. She often reminisced of her days on the farm working it with their mules, "Jack & Jerry". After graduating from Virginia High School, she worked for the State of Illinois. A co-worker introduced her to Roy Noah Vangeison, whom she married on December 23, 1944. They resided near Pawnee, IL, until 1955 and then moved back to Cass County just down the road from her brother Harris Boeker and his family. They shared farm ideas, work, and daily conversations. Laura relished her dear friends and neighbors in their community. Together, Roy and Laura had two daughters: Connie and Donna.
Laura enjoyed her Homemakers meetings and being a member of Mt Olive Baptist Church. When Roy's health failed, she moved to Springfield, IL. After moving, she adored volunteering at Sandburg Elementary School, Springfield Senior Center, and Memorial Medical Center. In 2007 she received the "Take Time for a Child" Award given by the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program of Sangamon, Menard, and Logan Counties. She was a member of the American Business Women's Association and in 2000 received the "Woman of the Year" award by the Sangamon Valley Chapter. She was a member of Real Life Church located in Springfield, IL and faithfully attended its Forget-Me-Nots senior organization.
She is survived by two daughters: Connie (Steve) Hassinger, El Paso, IL, and Donna (Dale) Edge, Ashland, IL; one brother Harris Boeker, Chandlerville, IL; six grandchildren: Chris (Traci) Hassinger, Metamora, IL; Stephanie (Dale) Hiles, El Paso, IL; Daphne Edge (fiancée-Steve Hill) Virginia, IL; Demetria (Joe) Westbrook, Chandlerville, IL; Daniel (Kallie) Edge, Chandlerville, IL; and Dawn Stremsterfer (Everett Sunley, III) Pleasant Plains, IL; ten great-grandchildren, and many others who called her "Grandma"; nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She will always be remembered for her warm hugs, big family dinners, endless love and caretaking, and dedication to her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, several sister-in-laws, and brother-in laws.
A graveside service will be held on May 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Oakland Cemetery, Petersburg, IL. Pastor Clint Cook will officiate. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests that all guests adhere to the social distancing guidelines. Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg, IL, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers or plants, a memorial may be mailed to Real Life Church, 2701 Hermitage Road, Springfield, IL 62703; Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 28334 Oakford Road, Chandlerville, IL 62627; or a .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 17 to May 18, 2020