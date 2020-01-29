|
Laura Lee Clark 1925 - 2020
Leesburg, FL—Laura Lee Clark, 94, of Leesburg, FL, died at 2:38 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at her residence.
Laura was born on June 8, 1925 in Greenville, IL, the daughter of Elizabeth Lee Reynolds and Elvin Leroy Andrews. She married Jack Clark on March 10, 1951 in Springfield; he preceded her in death on September 14, 2007.
Laura was a graduate of Lanphier High School. She retired as a supervisor from the IL Department of Revenue in 1985. Through the years, Laura was a member of Central Baptist Church, Senior Sunday School, and the Ladies Organization. Laura enjoyed bowling, dancing, traveling, cooking, crocheting, sewing, and working crossword puzzles.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Harold and Eldon Andrews; two sisters, Patricia Ann Austin and Rachel Kathleen Joplin.
She is survived by four children, Elizabeth C. "Camille" (husband, Nick) Moesch of Leesburg, FL, Cathy S. (husband, Ron; deceased) Bridgewater of Springfield, Norman J. Clark of Springfield, and Phillip M. (wife, Carol) Clark of Texas; six grandchildren, Phillip M. (wife, Anna) Clark II of Katy, TX, Jeremy C. (wife, Jeri) Bridgewater of Chatham, Patrick A. (wife, Shauna) Clark of New Jersey, Brian M. (wife, Shannon) Clark of Fulscher, TX, Elizabeth N. (husband, Ino) Chiquito of Chicago, and Ryan (wife, Ellen) Bridgewater of Caseyville, IL; 12 great-grandchildren, Padraig, Emmet, Aine, Ashlynn, Brinley, and Phillip M. Clark III, Riley, Bear, Gus, and Doc Bridgewater, and Maddux N. and Destiney M. Chiquito; one sister, Estelle Lorraine White of Neoga, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 12:30 p.m. with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , Greater IL Chapter, 2309 West White Oaks Dr., Suite 1, Springfield, IL 62704; , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; or the Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road
Tavares, FL 32778.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020